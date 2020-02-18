Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Here are the Concho Valley residents celebrating a birthday on Tuesday, February 18th:

Crystal Baer 37 CJ Jackson 37

Happy Birthday to everyone in the Concho Valley celebrating a birthday today. If you would like for us to announce your name on Concho Valley This Morning…Go to conchovalleyhomepage.com, hover over the community tab, click on Birthday Greetings and fill in the submission form — Just make sure to get your birthday in to us a few days early.

Add a birthday here to be announced on

Concho Valley This Morning

[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]

Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)

Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!

More Stories for you

• KLST AM Forecast for Tuesday, February 18th

For the next few days, you may want to take the jacket with you as you head out the door because temperatures will be…

• Producers Livestock Auction Report for Tuesday, February 18th

Benny Cox with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest local, regional, and national agriculture and…

• Bus Stop Forecast for Tuesday, February 18th

Temperatures will be much cooler than yesterday, with low 50s expected at drop off. Most of the Concho Valley will be…

• YMCA of San Angelo awarded $125,000 grant

SAN ANGELO, TX – A recent press release announced that the San Angelo YMCA has received a $125,000 grant from the Mary…

• 2019 ‘Valentine’s Day Burglar’ Apprehended

San Angelo, Texas- On Friday, February 14th, 2020 The San Angelo Police Department apprehended Wanted Fugitive Joshua…

• New Tom Green County District Clerk sworn in

A new District Clerk for Tom Green County was sworn in February 17, 2020 at the county courthouse. The District Clerk…