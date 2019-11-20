Concerned SAISD parents address bullying at school board meeting

On Tuesday night, Shara and other parents attended the SAISD school board meeting, hoping their words can bring change to policies on bullying

“My son’s pictures should never have had to go on social media for me to get this issue to move forward and for things to change,” said Shara Beard as she addressed the San Angelo Independent School District school board.

According to Shara Beard, on October 24th, her 12-year-old son was physically bullied while in P.E. at a San Angelo middle school.

“He threw the ball down and pushed my son. That wasn’t enough, so he pushed him again. He shoved him into the wall and it busted his eye and his knee,” explained Beard.

Beard said that after the incident, the child who bullied her son received in-school suspension for two days. Then, the child was back at school where he continued to bully her son. That’s when Beard tried to contact administration to discuss the issue, but she said she received no response.

After a video showing another SAISD middle school student being bullied circulated on social media over the weekend, Beard and her daughter decided to post about what had happened to her own son. It was then that she finally received a phone call to discuss the incident — but not from administrators she was expecting to hear from.

“Until my daughter took it to social media, nobody would reach back out. Nothing changed,” said Beard.

“Several phone calls, trying to get someone to pay attention. No response, no help,” added Beard’s daughter, Asiyah Cole.

On Tuesday night, Shara and other parents attended the SAISD school board meeting, hoping their words can bring change to policies on bullying.

“My hope is that they’re gonna take everything that was said seriously and make some changes. Step up and make a difference. Let’s put bullying to rest. Let’s teach these kids more love than bullying. The changes it makes in our children is not okay,” suggested Beard.

Beard and other parents suggested administration be more supportive of teachers who have to deal with bullying in the classroom, saying it’s a team effort to bring an end to it all.