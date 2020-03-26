Community Partner Update: Recreation and Nursing

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Here are a few community partner updates, provided by the City of San Angelo:

Nursing Division: Due to the increased Public Health duties with COVID-19, the Immunization Clinic will be postponed until Tuesday April 7, 2020. This is subject to change, if needed.

Parks & Recreation: For questions please call Parks at (325)657-4279 and Recreation at (325)657-4450.

Senior Services: Is offering drive-thru pick up for our Senior Nutrition Meal Program at 702 South Chadbourne St. from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For registered nutrition program customers at a suggestion donation rate of $3. Non-registered individuals may get a meal at the price of $6 per meal. If a senior over the age of 60 and is not currently registered for the Nutrition Program, we have staff available at the drive-thru site to get them registered. We do ask all participants remain in their car at the drive-thru, recreation staff will come to them to assist them.

Parks & Recreation Offices, Senior Centers, the San Angelo Nature Center and our Recreations Centers remain closed at this time.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo: Public Information Office