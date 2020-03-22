Community Medical Center to begin efforts to help conserve supplies in case of COVID-19 needs

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The CEO of Community Medical Center has released an official statement in regards to the COVID-19 outbreak and how they, as a hospital, will stop performing non-urgent surgeries after Tuesday, March 24th. This is being implemented as an effort to conserve personal protective equipment and other supplies that may be needed to treat future COVID-19 patients in the event that it becomes necessary.

Please read the full statement from Rod M. Schumacher below.

“At SACMC, we have been evaluating our surgery and procedure protocols for several days. Our goals are to help safeguard the health of our community and our workforce, and to preserve personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies that may be needed to deliver care to COVID patients.

There have already been significant voluntary curtailments of surgeries, and in collaboration with our medical staff leadership, we expect to have our final policies ready to take full effect on Tuesday. Our Monday procedures schedule is relatively light, and we will use Monday to get in touch with all patients who will be affected by these decisions.

We will stop performing non-urgent elective cases, effective Tuesday morning, and we have a process in place to review all requested cases, to be certain that care is delivered in accordance with current recommendations. We take inventory of all PPE daily, to make sure we have adequate stores.

These actions are, of course, in addition to the many protective actions we have already taken. It is our pleasure to serve the people of Angelo and surrounding communities. Thank you again for allowing us to be of service.”