Community Medical Center thanks veteran employees

SAN ANGELO, Texas — For the first time this year San Angelo Community Medical Center organizes a Veterans Day program to thank hospital employees.

Community has veterans and spouses as part of the medical center family who represent all branches of the U.S. military.

They counted up all the years and realized they have a combined more than 220 years of service and more than 300 years of service for all of them at Community.

Lt. Colonel Warren Conrow spoke healthcare in the military.

Members of the Goodfellow Air Force Base 17th TRW presented the flags.

“I think it’s very special. Being a retired member of the US Air Force, to see how we honor our veteran roots and show appreciation, it makes not only myself but the members of the community and those who work at the hospital very appreciated for their service,” said Chris Dunbar, President of Community Medical Center’s Auxiliary.

Dunbar said they plan to make the ceremony an annual event.