Community leaders deliver meals to seniors and home-bound individuals

"Community Champions Day" gives community leaders a look into the needs of home-bound seniors

SAN ANGELO, Texas — This week, Meals for the Elderly is hosting their annual “Community Champions Day.” Community leaders are joining volunteers to deliver hot, prepared meals to home-bound seniors.

“It’s very humbling for us. For the recipients, they’re always really glad to see our volunteers,” said Dannielle Dunagan, Marketing & Events Director for Meals for the Elderly.

On weekdays, Meals for the Elderly volunteers deliver more than 700 hot, nutritious meals to seniors and disabled or home-bound individuals throughout Tom Green and Runnels Counties.

Every year, community leaders volunteer their time for “Community Champions Day” to help distribute the meals. This year, there was such a good turnout from leaders that the event will be taking place over the course of two days.

“We had some of our local dignitaries come in and ride with our volunteers. They went out to the community to see what our recipients look like,” explained Dunagan.

Among those who participated on Wednesday were the San Angelo police and fire chiefs, the San Angelo ISD superintendent, and representatives from HEB, AEP Texas and local banks.

The day allows the volunteer dignitaries to see first-hand the need for home-delivered meals in the community, and inspires them to be a part of the mission.

“Some of our bigger operations like HEB have a monthly or weekly route. They send a new person for their organization every time, that way a new person can see what we’re doing out in the field and be involved,” added Dunagan.

The local non-profit runs on volunteers, who are a light for many of the recipients.

“A lot of times that’s the only person they see throughout the day, so that one-on-one contact is very crucial for a lot of these people that never leave their doors,” said Dunagan.

If you would like to volunteer to help deliver meals, click here.