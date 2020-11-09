Community Health Club undergoes name change to Shannon Health Club

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Two weeks ago, the Shannon Medical Center completed the process to acquire the assets of San Angelo Community Medical Center. October 24th was the first day of operation under the new establishment. Community health club, formally owned by San Angelo Community Center, is now named Shannon Health Club.

“The takeaway is that things are going great,” Shannon Health Club operations manager Laura Moore said. “Members should expect really no changes, we hope to give the same great customer service and take care of our members just like we always have and Shannon is just going to enhance everything that we have been and hoped to be.”

As far as the name change goes, Moore says there won’t be any other significant changes besides updated exercise equipment. She has an optimistic viewpoint for the future of this gym.

“Things will remain the same,” Moore stated. “The billing is going to be the same and our classes are going to be the same. I think the only changes people might see are improvements. We hope to just get things going in a positive direction, not that they haven’t been, but we have a lot to look forward to. I’ll just say that.”

With the recent surge in coronavirus cases in Tom Green County, Moore says the gym will continue to follow safety guidelines. Staff members will increase sanitizing measures as the cases continue to grow.

“We do require masks and face coverings in the gym unless you’re six feet away from others, or unless you’re in a class,” Moore noted. “We do have restricted numbers in the classes, so we feel we’re being safe. We’re also enhancing our cleaning cleaning a lot more often and our members are as of now healthy.”

Moore says they’re offering free tours to anyone interested in becoming a member. For more information, visit the Shannon Health Club website.