Combatting holiday stress and covid anxiety

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Seasonal depression, holiday stress and covid anxieties. All of these can feed into a need to cope, potentially fueling addiction triggers and relapses. According to the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley, having a plan if you need to get out of a situation safely is key. Beyond having a plan for yourself, another step to reducing the impact of stress and anxiety is to manage holiday expectations.

“We do not have to put all this pressure on us,” explained Dusty McCoy, Executive Director of West Texas Counseling & Guidance. “With the holidays, we can lower our expectations. And then also we can also think about the hope for the future. You know, it is true, right now that we’re dealing with a pandemic. But that is gonna pass at some point.”

There are resources for help, whether through ADACCV, West Texas Counseling & Guidance, or being regularly tested for covid. To learn how to support these programs, click here.