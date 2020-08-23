Colorado City child returned to family after being located in San Angelo – Suspect in custody

SAN ANGELO, Texas – An Amber alert had been issued for 14 Month Old Klay Guzman, with information indicating the suspect, 28 Year Old Matthew Guzman, had taken the child from Colorado City, Texas. Several attempts to locate the child at possible local addresses in San Angelo, Texas were completed over the past two days.

On August 22, 2020 just before 1600 hours, information was received that indicated Matthew Guzman was in the 500 block of E Harris Ave and wanted to turn himself in. Officers responded and made contact with Matthew Guzman who had Klay Guzman with him. Matthew Guzman was taken into custody without incident for a warrant issued by Colorado City PD. The child was in good health and turned over to family.

For information regarding charges and case information, refer to Colorado City PD.