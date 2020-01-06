Coffee Talk with Water Utilities Director Allison Strube

Water Utilities Director Allison Strube stops by the Concho Valley This Morning studio to talk with Kristen about the new online water payment system recently implemented by the City of San Angelo.

The City of San Angelo is excited to announce the launch of Invoice Cloud – a new, improved bill pay service with a user-friendly portal and enhanced features to safely view and pay bills online. The system will officially launch tentatively at 8 a.m. Jan. 2.

In addition to being able to make a payment online any time and from anywhere, customers will also have the option to go paperless and/or sign up for “Pay by Text” to receive notifications and pay via text message.

As part of this change, on Jan. 2, current registered customers will need to re-register their accounts to be converted to the new Invoice Cloud payment system. They will then be able to input their payment information and enroll in automatic payments, if desired.

Beginning January 2, customers wishing to make a payment may simply click on the “Make a Payment” button at cosatx.us to get started and it will direct them to the new site.

If you have questions regarding your account or our enhanced security measures, please email billing@cosatx.us. Be sure to include your first name, last name and account number.

Handling citizens’ financial information with care is the City’s top security objective. We value everyone’s trust and will continue to work to protect our residents’ financial privacy.

The current Click2Gov payment system will terminate at 10 p.m. December 31, with the new payment system launching 8 a.m. Jan. 2. If a customer needs to make a payment on Jan. 1, they may do so via phone at 325-657-4323 and select the option to make a payment over the phone. Long-distance users may call 1-855-419-2758. The drop box at 301 W. Beauregard Ave. is also available 24/7.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo

