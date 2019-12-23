Coffee Talk with Recreational Supervisor Jordan Minjarez

Jordan Minjarez, Recreational Supervisor for the City of San Angelo, stops by the KLST studio to tell us about the Family Date Night that runs from February 17th-20th. If you’re interested in attending, you can buy $12 tickets for the Monday and Wednesday Father-Daughter Date night and the Tuesday Mother-Son Date Night or $20 for the Thursday Family Night at the Recreation offices at 702 S. Chadbourne.

