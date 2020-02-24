Coffee Talk with Morgan Chegwidden

Morgan Chegwidden, San Angelo’s Assistant Director of Neighborhood & Family Services, stops by the KLST studio to talk about how people can help Concho Valley Paws and to leave animals that appear well groomed alone as there mother may be nearby.

