Coffee Talk with Bob Bluthardt

Bob Bluthardt with Fort Concho stops by the KLST studio to talk with Kristen about upcoming events happening at Fort Concho on today’s Coffee Talk.

More Stories for you

• KLST AM Forecast: Monday, February 17th

A warm start to the morning with most of the Concho Valley in the 50s. Temperatures will warm up to spring-like…

• Producers Livestock Auction Report for Monday, February 17th

Charley Christensen with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest local, regional, and national agricultural…

• Out-the-Door Forecast for Monday, February 17th

If you enjoy warm weather, today may be the last day of it for a few days as a cold front will be moving in tonight ….

• Soap-opera star Eric Braeden held book signing at Eggemeyer’s general store

Soap-opera star Eric Braeden from the young and the restless came to San Angelo for a book signing at Eggemeyer’s…

• Murder in Carlsbad: Fleeing suspect apprehended in Erath county

UPDATE: From the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office — Saturday, February 15, 2020, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s O…

• Rodeo Finals: Sechrist takes the win

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Bryson Sechrist has shown great promise in the world of professional rodeo. Three seasons ago, h…