Coats for Kids donation and distribution underway in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Knights of Columbus chapter in San Angelo has been conducting the Coats for Kids coat drive for over a decade. Last year alone they estimate over 300 coats were delivered to Tom Green County families. The Knights organization along with Sacred Heart Ministries partner with volunteers, and staff from San Angelo ISD as well.

“I have been doing it for three years,” said Bill O’Ferrall, the Lead Knight for Coats for Kids with the Knights of Columbus in San Angelo. “Our whole idea is to get the kids in Tom Green County in a coat; there’s no reason for any child in Tom Green County to be out without a coat.”

This is a national initiative for the Knights of Columbus, who set quotas that must be met by the individual chapters. Other organizations that participate include North American Van Lines and Daily Bread Soup Kitchen. For more information on donations or getting a coat, call 325-655-0788.