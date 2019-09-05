Clear the Shelters: Shelter intake and surrender

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Every year, the San Angelo Animal Shelter takes in over 5,000 animals, which causes the shelter to constantly be at-capacity.

“The San Angelo Animal Shelter takes in over 5,000 animals every year, which is very high for a community our size,” said Jenie Wilson, Executive Director of Concho Valley PAWS.

Pet overpopulation is a serious problem at the San Angelo Animal Shelter, which takes in up to dozens of animals every day. A number of these animals are strays.

“They’re domesticated but they’re left to live on the streets so animal control officers pick them up,” explained Wilson.

Several, like Coco, are surrendered by their owners.

“Coco is obviously a senior and her vet care got to the point where it was something the owner didn’t feel like they could maintain anymore so they brought her into the shelter,” added Wilson.

The shelter also receives a high intake of animals whose owners are moving and can’t bring their pets with them.

“That’s probably one of the most frustrating things. People will come to the shelter, and we’re here to assist them, and we’ll ask them, ‘how long do we have to re-home this pet?’ They’ll say, ‘I’m moving today,'” continued Wilson.

If an owner waits until the last minute to seek help re-homing their pet, there’s not much that can be done. The pet is forced to go into the shelter, which can be a psychologically challenging environment for any animal.

“There’s constant barking, noise, unfamiliar faces. Psychologically it’s very difficult on them. They’re also very depressed. They miss their family,” explained Wilson.

Wilson says if you find yourself in a situation that you can’t keep your pet in, don’t wait until the last minute. Make plans for them or seek help as soon as possible.

“Bringing them to the shelter should be a last resort. The shelter is no place for your best friend,” said Wilson.