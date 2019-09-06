Clear the Shelters: New adoption center coming soon

Shelter animals will soon have a new home

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Animal Shelter is at-capacity, forcing shelter animals to live in crowded conditions. Soon, a new adoption center will give these animals a new home.

“This is something that’s been in the works, in a dream world for Concho Valley PAWS for a couple of years now,” said Jenie Wilson, Executive Director of Concho Valley PAWS.

In 2020, Concho Valley PAWS’ adoptable animals will be getting a new home — the “David and Judith Hirschfeld Adoption Center.”

“We have leased land directly next door to the San Angelo Animal Shelter so the accessibility to the animals is functional,” explained Wilson.

The center will be built in two phases. Phase one has been underwritten by David and Judith Hirschfeld.

“The front building will offer office space for our adoption staff, a spay/neuter clinic, a training room, a party room and an education room,” added Wilson.

PAWS will be raising money for the second part of the project in the coming months. This phase will be a kennel building that will house over 50 kennels that are bigger than the small 3×5 kennels that shelter animals currently stay in.

“They’re 5×5 kennels. We have some kennels that will be guillotine kennels that have access indoor and outdoor for pets,” described Wilson.

There will also be play yards and an agility area for pets to enjoy in the outdoors.

“Any time you get an animal out to the outdoors and into the sunlight, their cortisol levels drop and they’re health improves,” added Wilson.

The San Angelo Animal Shelter facilities will be used to hold animals that are on a stray hold and sick or injured animals, until they are ready to be adopted. This will help lower disease numbers and cut costs on vet bills.

“We want healthy, happy animals for adoption,” said Wilson.