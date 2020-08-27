Clear the Shelters 2020: Over 100 dogs and cats were adopted in this year’s event

SAN ANGELO, TX – This year’s Clear The Shelters event for Concho Valley Paws was definitely one for the books. Lasting from August 10th – 22nd, Concho Valley Paws staff members consider this one separate from all the previous ones. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic in the way, the adoption center received all kinds of positive feedback.
“Clear The Shelter was celebrated throughout the entire month of August this year because of COVID-19,” Concho Valley Paws executive director Jenie Wilson said. “We weren’t able to have just one big event so we had a free event which spanned over two weeks, and we’re very excited that we were able to place over 100 cats and dogs during that time.”
Wilson says plenty of people who weren’t in the position to adopt contributed by fostering pets. This was a huge benefit for Concho Valley Paws since they were able to get more animals out of the shelter.
“This event has been phenomenal not just because we got to see some adoptions happen, but it also helps us raise awareness as to how many animals are in the shelter that need our help,” Wilson said. “This also applies to what kind of animals are in the shelter.”
Many pet adopters had new opportunities this year in choosing their animals due to COVID-19 concerns. These new opportunities allowed the participants to have a better glimpse of which animal they would potentially adopt. Wilson says the idea will make these adoptions last longer than usual.
“Something that we did this year and it was because of COVID-19, we allowed people to take the pets home for an overnight stay and I think that worked out really well,” Wilson said. “Usually we have so much flexibility here on site that people can socialize here before they adopt.”
Wilson says they’re still doing adoptions for those who were unable to do so during the event.
