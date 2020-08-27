Clear the Shelters 2020: Over 100 dogs and cats were adopted in this year’s event

Concho Valley Paws is still doing adoptions for those who were unable to participate in the event

Clear The Shelters™ pet adoption campaign was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Clear The Shelters™ / Desocupar Los Albergues® is not a 501(c)(3) organization.

The San Angelo Animal Shelter in conjunction with Concho Valley PAWS is offering free pet adoptions August 10-22, 2020. This FREE adoption event is sponsored by KSAN-TV, Kent Elliott Roofing, Jim Bass Ford and Concho Valley PAWS.

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive the month of August, 2020 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

SAN ANGELO, TX – This year’s Clear The Shelters event for Concho Valley Paws was definitely one for the books. Lasting from August 10th – 22nd, Concho Valley Paws staff members consider this one separate from all the previous ones. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic in the way, the adoption center received all kinds of positive feedback.

“Clear The Shelter was celebrated throughout the entire month of August this year because of COVID-19,” Concho Valley Paws executive director Jenie Wilson said. “We weren’t able to have just one big event so we had a free event which spanned over two weeks, and we’re very excited that we were able to place over 100 cats and dogs during that time.”

Wilson says plenty of people who weren’t in the position to adopt contributed by fostering pets. This was a huge benefit for Concho Valley Paws since they were able to get more animals out of the shelter.

“This event has been phenomenal not just because we got to see some adoptions happen, but it also helps us raise awareness as to how many animals are in the shelter that need our help,” Wilson said. “This also applies to what kind of animals are in the shelter.”

Many pet adopters had new opportunities this year in choosing their animals due to COVID-19 concerns. These new opportunities allowed the participants to have a better glimpse of which animal they would potentially adopt. Wilson says the idea will make these adoptions last longer than usual.

“Something that we did this year and it was because of COVID-19, we allowed people to take the pets home for an overnight stay and I think that worked out really well,” Wilson said. “Usually we have so much flexibility here on site that people can socialize here before they adopt.”

Wilson says they’re still doing adoptions for those who were unable to do so during the event.

This year’s prized winner is Betty Becknell.

For more information on Concho Valley Paws, click here.