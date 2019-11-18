Clark brothers return from India

SAN ANGELO, TX – Local pastor and social media influencer Keenan Clark, along with his brother Weston, have recently returned from a voyage to India. The pair were overseas at the invitation of Carmel Ministries, and spoke to their congregation.

“I just happened to be in Dallas,” said Keenan. “One of the guys recognized me because he had seen me on social media and he stopped me and was like ‘hey, I’m a big fan of your preaching. My family would love to invite you to India to come preach at our conference.’ So I of course said yes, I love traveling and I’ve always had a bit of a wanderlust spirit.”

Keenan’s travels prior to India have included Uganda and Jamaica, as well as his first foray abroad, to Israel. Younger brother Weston, had previously only been overseas to Jamaica prior to India.

Weston Clark spoke alongside his brother, voicing his initial trepidation about taking the trip. However, Weston said, by the end he strongly echoed his brother’s sentiment of gratitude and appreciation for what he’s seen and experienced.