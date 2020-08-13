City urges boaters to clean, drain and dry boats to prevent zebra mussel infestation

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Cited in a July 31 news release, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has upgraded O.H. Ivie Lake to a status of fully infested with invasive zebra mussels. This hits close to home for many San Angelo residents who frequent O.H. Ivie and other lakes for fishing and other recreational boating activities.

Zebra mussels can have a negative impact on reservoirs and lakes by competing for food that may otherwise be consumed by aquatic wildlife that support healthy fishing populations. Zebra mussels can also wreak havoc on water supply infrastructure by overtaking and growing on intakes, pumps and pipelines.

It is vital to protect other local lakes from these invasive species. Signs stating to clean, drain and dry your boat as a reminder before you travel from lake to lake will be placed at Lake Nasworthy and Twin Buttes boat ramps. It is very important for lake-users to know that it is illegal to transport aquatic invasive species or to leave the body of water without draining all water from the boat.

Boaters should visit tpwd.texas.gov/stopinvasives to learn more about required laws and protecting our lakes.