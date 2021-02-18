City Update: Warming Shelters & Water

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The warming shelter at the Convention Center has space available. If you are interested, please head to the Convention Center located at 501 Rio Concho Drive.

Things you will need if you go:

– Pillow and blanket if you would like to stay

– Snacks and refreshments for yourself

– Masks – these are required!

Pets are allowed (limited to dogs and cats) – must bring your own food.

Cots will be in place for those who would prefer to stay courtesy of the Red Cross.

Concho Valley Transit (local bus service) will be providing transportation for people who cannot transport themselves. The transportation will run until 7 p.m. tonight. If you are interested in this service, please call 325-234-0250.

The City is working with the Water Utilities Department and will provide a statement as soon as it is available.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo