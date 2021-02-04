City taking applications for Texas Emergency Rental Assistance Program for COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo is taking applications for the Texas Emergency Rental Assistance Program (TERAP) for COVID-19-impacted households that meet the HUD income guidelines of 80% of Area Median Income (AMI). The program provides rent assistance for up to six months if needed and includes arrears with one of those months required to be for future rent. There are some restrictions if households have already received assistance from other programs.

In addition, the program provides eviction diversion for households undergoing eviction through the Justice of the Peace process. Applications can be picked up and dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m.) Monday through Friday at 52 W. College, 2nd floor above the WIC clinic entrance or can be downloaded from the Community Housing Support page.

Program documents:

For citizens without access to the internet, please call 325-655-0824 to set up an appointment with staff to either complete an application over the phone, pick up an application or drop off an application at the Neighborhood & Family Services lobby at 52 W. College Ave. (North/WIC entrance). Appointments are preferred and applicants may be screened for COVID-19 upon entrance. Completed applications can be saved and then emailed to housing@cosatx.us with ‘TERAP Application – Your Last Name‘in the subject line. Staff will contact you for additional information after completed application is received.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo