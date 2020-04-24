City reopens playgrounds, tennis courts

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 25, the City of San Angelo will be reopening playgrounds and tennis courts for limited use. Picnic tables will also be open for use.

Playgrounds may be open provided there are no more than 10 people using at a time and everyone wears a face mask. Facilities will be frequently sanitized and social distancing of at least six feet between households is required. Parks may be closed if congregating occurs.

There should continue to be no interaction between households at tennis courts or playgrounds. There may be no private lessons; people may only play with members of their household. Facility management of private facilities should be contacted for approved rules regarding equipment.

The CDC hand sanitizing requirements should be followed at all times.

Basketball courts, camping, beaches and pavilions are still prohibited at this time. Pavilions, restrooms and drinking fountains are also closed.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo Public Information Division

