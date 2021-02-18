City releases update on Republic Services’ collections

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo issued a statement on trash services.

“Republic Services will attempt to begin running collection tomorrow, beginning with Thursday’s residential route then continue on through the weekend on Saturday. They will also be picking up at essential businesses like grocery stores and hospitals when possible conditions allow them to run. Everyone needs to have their carts out no matter what day your pickup is so that Republic Services will pick it up whenever they are able.”

The City says they will update residents if they receive any more information from Republic Services.