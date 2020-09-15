City receives grant for Neighborhood and Family Services from HUD

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo has, as many major cities do, a noticeable homeless population. Now, the city is better equipped to help those vulnerable members of society. The city has received a grant and also received word that they may be up for an additional $500,000 in grant funds. The majority of their funding will go towards new hardware and software, with future plans for transitional housing.

“Well we received $179,000 from the HUD Continuum of Care Program,” said Bob Salas, Director of Neighborhood and Family Services for San Angelo. “The goal of the grant funding is to help individuals that are homeless and families that are homeless, obtain and maintain permanent housing. The city will be the grant managers and the public housing authority, as a sub recipient, will actually operate and manage the program on a day to day basis. They will provide tenant based rental assistance and case management.”

Case management, Salas says, is extremely important. Especially when dealing with those whose homelessness is not situational, but is instead chronic, long term and often motivated by mental illness or drug addiction. But, they have ways to work with that too.

“This thing called coordinated entry,” Salas explained. “That’s unique because it actually, there’s a system as a network, where an individual enters the homeless program at any point. This coordinated entry, and then we can better coordinate the services that they need.”

The coordinated entry would enable Neighborhood and Family Services to work more fluidly with the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley and mental health services.