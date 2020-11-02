City offices closed Veterans Day, Fairmount seeking volunteers for ceremony

Courtesy of The City of San Angelo:

San Angelo, Texas- Most city offices will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. There will be no interruption of garbage collection or landfill operations. City offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.

Among the city operations that will be closed Nov. 11: Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers, Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers, the McNease Convention Center, the San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department, Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices, Municipal Court, the San Angelo Nature Center and the San Angelo Animal Shelter.

Fort Concho, including the Barracks 1 Visitor Center, will remain open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 11 for self-guided tours. There is no admission fee but donations will be accepted.

In addition, the public is invited to the Veterans Commemorative Ceremony at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 at Fairmount Cemetery, 1120 West Avenue N. The keynote speaker will be Donnie Dunagan, retired U.S. Marine Corps drill instructor and voice of Disney’s “Bambi”.

The Friends of Fairmount Cemetery Board needs volunteers to help place American flags on the graves of veterans buried at the cemetery. There are more than 1,600 service members buried at Fairmount – spanning from its origins in the 1800s up to present day.

The flag placing will occur at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, beginning at the cemetery gazebo. For more information about the flag placing, contact Martha Elder at 325-656-1705.

Observed each year on Nov. 11, Veterans Day honors the service of all U.S. military veterans.