City offices closed on Labor Day, trash pickup continues

SAN ANGELO–Texas Most City offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, for Labor Day. Garbage pickup will continue as usual.

Among the City operations that will be closed for the holiday: Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers, Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers, the McNease Convention Center, the San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department, Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices, Municipal Court, the San Angelo Nature Center and the San Angelo Animal Shelter.

Fort Concho, including the Barracks 1 Visitor Center, will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday for self-guided tours. Regular admission rates will be in effect to see the exhibit buildings: $3 for adults, $2 for seniors and military, $1.50 for children ages 7-17, and free for kids 6 and younger.

Labor Day will be the final day of summer that the Municipal Pool will be open to the public. Public swimming on Saturday, Sunday and Monday of Labor Day weekend will be from noon to 6 p.m. The pool will also be open from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 25-26. Admission to the Municipal Pool, 18 E. Avenue A, is $5 for ages 3-64, free for children younger than 3, and $3 for ages 65 and older.

Admission will be charged throughout the holiday weekend at Spring Creek and Middle Concho parks at Lake Nasworthy. Day passes cost $3 per vehicle for City residents and $6 for non-residents. Camping passes cost $6 per campsite for City residents, $12 for non-residents. This is the last weekend through next spring that admission will be charged.

City offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Source: City of San Angelo