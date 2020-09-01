City offices closed on Labor Day, trash pickup continues

Courtesty of City of San Angelo:

San Angelo, Texas- Most City offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 7, for Labor Day. Garbage pickup will continue as usual.

All City parks, including those at Lake Nasworthy, will remain open for recreational use. This includes all public boat ramps and beaches. Camping will still be permitted, as well.

We still need everyone to do their part to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. The City of San Angelo reminds citizens to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible, wash hands often for at least 20 seconds, use hand sanitizer when handwashing is not feasible, and avoid gatherings with people from other households.

Admission will be charged throughout the holiday weekend at Spring Creek and Middle Concho parks at Lake Nasworthy. Day passes cost $3 per vehicle for City residents and $6 for non-residents. Camping passes cost $6 per campsite for City residents, $12 for non-residents. This is the last weekend through next spring that admission will be charged.

Labor Day will be the final day of summer that the Municipal Pool will be open to the public. Public swimming on Saturday, Sunday and Monday of Labor Day weekend will be from noon to 6 p.m. Admission to the Municipal Pool is free for children younger than 3, $5 for ages 3-64 and $3 for ages 65 and older. Municipal Pool is located at 18 East Avenue A.

Fort Concho, including the Barracks 1 Visitor Center, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for self-guided tours. Admission price will be on a donation basis.

Among the City operations that will be closed for the holiday: Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers, Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers, the McNease Convention Center, the San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department, Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices, Municipal Court, WIC offices, the San Angelo Nature Center and the San Angelo Animal Shelter.

City offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.