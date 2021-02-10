City of San Angelo water 9pm update: Wednesday, February 10, 2020



SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — Today, Wednesday, Feb. 10, the City received results for the second round of testing from samples taken Tuesday, Feb. 9. Based on the results, as of 9 p.m. this evening, the City and TCEQ have agreed to modify the current do-not-use order for the white zone identified in the attached map to a “do-not-drink” order, while the current isolated PaulAnn area will remain under the current do-not-use order.

The second round of testing results consisted of 22 samples, with only three samples testing positive for benzene. The positive samples reflected benzene levels below the TCEQ’s regulated maximum contaminant level for benzene, which is 5 micrograms per liter, meaning that all 22 samples met water quality criteria required by TCEQ for safe drinking water. However, TCEQ also collected samples this afternoon but has not yet received those test results.

Some of the changes included a new category of water restriction: Do not drink.

Areas shaded in the green are still in “No water restriction” and water may be used for any purpose.

Areas shaded in the white are in “Do not drink” and are safe for laundry, showering, bathing, and washing hands. Water is not safe for drinking, ice making, cooking, or for brushing teeth and the city recommends to continue to using bottle water for those purposes.

Areas shaded in the red are in “Do not use” and water is not to be used.

At this time, TCEQ anticipates receiving results from their sampling sometime tomorrow. Once that data has been received and analyzed by TCEQ, the City will be coordinating with TCEQ to determine when the “do-not-drink” order may be lifted to allow for full water use in the white zone in the attached map. The isolated red zone will continue to be held under the current do-not-use order until the proposed flushing plan has been agreed upon between the City and TCEQ and has been implemented. The anticipated timeline to begin flushing will be released as soon as the information becomes available.