City of San Angelo opens two water sites until 8:00 p.m. this evening

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo has opened two sites open until 8 p.m. today at San Angelo Stadium and Foster Communications Coliseum for residents to drive up and receive water to be used for flushing toilets.

Please bring containers to hold water. There will be a 30-gallon limit at this time.

The sites could potentially be open tomorrow if needed. We will post updates on site hours as we receive new information.

Locations:

San Angelo Stadium

1919 Knickerbocker Road – please enter off Johnson Street, across from the Verizon building.

Foster Communications Coliseum

50 E. 43rd Street

Courtesy: City of San Angelo