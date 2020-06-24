City of San Angelo asks for public comments on Suddenlink service

San Angelo, Texas – The City of San Angelo has opened an online survey for the public to provide feedback on their Suddenlink service. The City says that it is hoping that the survey will help them gain more citizen input on Suddenlink’s service.

The survey consists of just two questions regarding service, and a final question that reads, “Would you like the opportunity in the future to speak at a public meeting where an executive from Suddenlink will be present?”

The survey can be accessed and completed on the City’s website at: https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/public-information/suddenlink-service-survey-2020