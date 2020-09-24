City of San Angelo announces cancellation of Christmas at Old Fort Concho 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On September 24, 2020 the City of San Angelo announced that Fort Concho has cancelled the 2020 Christmas at Old Fort Concho event.

The event was scheduled for the weekend of December 4-6.

“Staff and volunteers have been watching local and regional conditions, visiting with volunteers and support groups and polling vendors and artisans for the past two months. While conditions have somewhat improved from the summer, we do not have commitments from our key supporters and participants to create a high-quality event, ”Fort Concho Site Manager Bob Bluthardt said.

The City did say that the fort will be hosting a series of smaller events in November and December.

“These events will follow current health and safety guidelines but not pose the serious challenges of managing large crowds in congested buildings and outdoor spaces,” Bluthardt said.

About Christmas at Old Fort Concho: The event was created in December of 1982 as a community event and site fundraiser. Christmas at Old Fort Concho utilizes 1,000 volunteers hosting 10,000 to 15,000 guests from 150 Texas communities, 25 states and a half-dozen foreign countries. Fort Concho staff plan to have the Christmas event next year on December 3-5 of 2021.