City: McNease Convention Center warming shelter reaches capacity, Fort Concho location open

The City of San Angelo issued this update on February 17, 2021 at 3 p.m.

“The warming shelter at the Convention Center has reached capacity. If you are interested in going to one of the City’s warming shelters please head to the stables at Fort Concho located at 210 Henry O Flipper St.

Things you will need if you go:

Pillow and blanket if you would like to stay-

Snacks and refreshments for yourself

Masks – these are required!

Pets are allowed (limited to dogs and cats) – must bring your own food.

Cots will be in place for those who would prefer to stay courtesy of the Red Cross.

Concho Valley Transit (local bus service) will be providing transportation for people who cannot transport themselves. The transportation will run until 7 p.m. tonight. If you are interested in this service, please call 325-234-0250.

As a reminder, please bring your own pillow and blanket if you plan to rest or stay the night there. Masks are required for everyone.”