City has more water conservation kits to give

SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo water utility department held their third give away of water conservation kits on Monday, September 16 at the city hall annex building. The city is expected to announce additional give-away days. To get your free kit San Angelo residents just need to fill out a form and have a copy of their water bill.

The free kits are part of a water saving initiative by the city, as San Angelo and West Texas as a whole deal with water challenges. Residents seem to agree, the program is necessary. “The way I look at it,” said long time San Angelo resident Martin Robles, “is water is costing more than gasoline so we’re going to have to do something.”

Robles was one of the many residents who came out to claim their water conservation kits. He went on to say that he was looking forward to installing the kit contents.

“Each kit contains two shower heads, two bathroom sink aerators and one kitchen sink aerator,” explained Allison Strube, the San Angelo water utility director. “We chose this program because these fixtures are fairly simple for customers to install.”

For more information on the water conservation kits offered by the city visit their webpage.