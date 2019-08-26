City giving away free water conservation kits

SAN ANGELO,Texas – The City of San Angelo is giving away 3,000 water conservation kits for free to San Angelo water customers.

The water conservation kit consists of two showerheads, two lavatory aerators, and one kitchen faucet aerator. The kits will be offered on a first come first served basis, supplies are limited and are only available for residential account holders.

Customers will need to fill out a participation agreement in order to receive a kit. The form is available on our website at cosatx.us/Conservation and will also be available at the City Hall Annex.

The water conservation kits will be available on Sept. 3 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the City Hall Annex building, located at 301 W. Beauregard Ave.

Water customers are eligible for up to one water conservation kit per account, every 5 years.

To be eligible water customers must:

· Currently have a City of San Angelo Water Utility account and be up to date with their bill payments.

· Attach a copy of your city utility bill showing your name, address, and account number.

The city will look to host another giveaway day in the future if there are any conservation kits left over from the Sept. 3 event.

Source: City of San Angelo