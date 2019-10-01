City council reverses course on Avenue D closure

SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo city council members largely reversed their standing on the proposed closure of the part of Avenue D that runs through Fort Concho.

That section of Avenue D runs between the Fort Concho parade grounds and officers row on the South side of the historic fort. During the first reading in September, council members voted five to two in favor of limiting access. After much input from San Angelo residents, and two different votes at the October city council meeting, it was decided that the street will remain open.

At one point during the meeting, a resident presented the city’s own sign as a show of how poorly he felt those living in the area had been informed of the issue. Prior to the October city council meeting, residents recounted the mayor personally reaching out to them to inform them of her change of heart.

The subject of surrendering the right of way to the fort may be visited again in the future.