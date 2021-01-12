City council accepts grant funds for emergency rent assistance

SAN ANGELO, Texas – At a recent San Angelo city council meeting all seven members agreed rental assistance is necessary to help those hurt by the ongoing pandemic. The vote by city council has opened the door for state funds to provide rental assistance to those financially impacted by coronavirus.

“It was unanimous,” said Bob Salas, Director of Neighborhood and Family Services for the city of San Angelo. “Basically, the grant is being offered by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, as part of the second round of CARES Act funding for coronavirus relief programs.

While it’s similar to the current program there are some major differences. For example, it’s only for rent assistance, not utility nor mortgage payment assistance.”

It is estimated that the funds will be available for distribution around February 1, 2021. While similar programs available through the city, The Texas Emergency Rental Assistance Program is more strict. Those who have already received some assistance may still be eligible for more.

According to the Texas Department of Housing and Community, funding for the Texas Emergency Rental Assistance Program is through the Community Development Grant Program CARES Act approved in March 2020. The program is approximately $40 million through which residents may be eligible to receive rent assistance. TDHCA is working with 45 communities with existing rental assistance programs to help administer TERAP. The program provides rental assistance to income-eligible households impacted by COVID-19 to help them stay housed during the pandemic. The program can pay up to six months of an eligible household’s rent, including rental arrears, with at least one of those months covering a month of future rent.

San Angelo Neighborhood and Family Services staff are available to answer questions about the current program. Forms will be available on the city webpage or at 52 W. College Ave. So far in San Angelo these programs have helped over 200 area families.