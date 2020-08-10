City confirms six more COVID-19-related deaths

This morning just before 11 a.m. the City issued the announcement of six more COVID-19-related deaths.

“The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed six additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:

Female, 70s, Tom Green County

Female, 90s, Tom Green County

Male, 90s, Tom Green County

Female, 70s, Tom Green County

Male, 70s, Tom Green County

Female, 60s, Tom Green County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 37: 27 from Tom Green County and 10 from other counties.”

The City said they do not have any more information about the deaths at this time.