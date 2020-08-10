City confirms six more COVID-19-related deaths

This morning just before 11 a.m. the City issued the announcement of six more COVID-19-related deaths.
“The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed six additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:
- Female, 70s, Tom Green County
- Female, 90s, Tom Green County
- Male, 90s, Tom Green County
- Female, 70s, Tom Green County
- Male, 70s, Tom Green County
- Female, 60s, Tom Green County
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 37: 27 from Tom Green County and 10 from other counties.”
The City said they do not have any more information about the deaths at this time.