City audit honored for sixth straight year

The City of San Angelo’s Finance Department has for the sixth straight year earned the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its 2018 comprehensive annual financial report from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

The award is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment “represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management,” the GFOA said.

The City’s comprehensive annual financial report – or CAFR – is the annual financial audit of the City conducted by external auditors and approved by the City Council. The CAFR for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2018, demonstrates “a constructive spirit of full disclosure to clearly communicate its financial story,” the GFOA stated.

The 2018 CAFR, along with that of prior years, can be read at cosatx.us/finance.

“We are very proud of the way we manage and document our finances according to GFOA standards and are honored to be recognized for our commitment to transparency and the public’s trust,” City Finance Director Tina Dierschke said. “Earning this award is an important accomplishment and affirms that the City is following the financial industry’s best practices and benchmarks.”

The GFOA is a nonprofit professional association serving approximately 20,500 government finance professionals across North America.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo’s Public Information Division