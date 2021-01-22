City audit honored for seventh straight year

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo’s Finance Department has for the seventh straight year earned the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its 2019 comprehensive annual financial report from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

According to the GFOA, the award is the “highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment “represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.”

The City’s comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR) is the annual financial audit of the City conducted by external auditors and approved by the City Council. The CAFR for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2019, demonstrates “a constructive spirit of full disclosure to clearly communicate its financial story,” the GFOA stated.

“Congratulations to our award-winning Finance Department for yet another year of excellence in financial reporting,” said City Finance Director Tina Dierschke. “I am very proud of this accomplishment and very thankful for the outstanding staff who earned it.”

The 2019 CAFR, along with that of prior years, can be read at cosatx.us/finance.

The GFOA advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo Public Information Division