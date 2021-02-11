City announces new filings for Mayoral, City Council SMD 2 positions

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On February 11, 2021 the City of San Angelo announced two more candidates had filed to run in the May 1, 2021 elections. Candidate filings are reported by the City after 4 p.m. on the day they are filed.

Candidates that have filed for the May 1, 2021 election:

Mayor:
Brenda Gunter, Incumbent (filed 1-13-21)

Silvara Lawson (filed 1-15-21)

Dietrick Tillis (filed 2-11-21)

Single Member District 2:
Tom Thompson, Incumbent (filed 1-13-21)

Mercedes Dela Cruz (filed 1-19-21)

Cie Rangel (filed 2-11-21)

Single Member District 4:
Lucy Gonzales, Incumbent (filed 1-13-21)

Single Member District 6:
Billie DeWitt, Incumbent (filed 1-13-21)

Larry Miller (filed 2-5-21)

The filing period for candidates begins Jan. 13 and will continue through Feb. 12.

For more information about the May 1 election and how to file for election, please visit cosatx.us/Elections.

