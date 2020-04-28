Citizen tackles car thief to the ground

San Angelo, Texas– Just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, an SAPD officer working a stolen vehicle case received a call from the victim, claiming to have spotted the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the La Azteca Meat Market located at 2028 North Bryant Boulevard.

Upon the officer’s arrival, the stolen blue 2017 Honda Civic was spotted circling the lot. When the officer approached the vehicle, it sped out onto Martin Luther King Drive.

While speeding south, the suspect collided with a blue Cadillac and a white pickup truck. Then, the suspect fled on foot into the nearby Whataburger. Shortly after entering the store, the suspect left the store and ran across North Bryant Boulevard into a field near the 1700 block of Hudson Street.

The uninjured driver of the pickup truck, exited his vehicle and chased after the suspect. The driver of the pickup truck was able to tackle and hold down the suspect, until the officer could arrive and handcuff him.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Landon Beatty was transported to Shannon Medical Center for evaluation of minor injuries. Then, charged with Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest Detention-Vehicle, and Evading Arrest Detention-Foot. Beatty also had a Parole Warrant of Arrest for Evading.

The drivers of the Cadillac and the white pickup were uninjured. A passenger of the Cadillac, a 16-year-old female, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

Additional charges are likely to come pending the ongoing investigation. The Honda Civic was reported stolen from the Cedar Crest Apartments, 3902 Sherwood Way, on April 26, 2020.