Cinemark to Celebrate Everyone’s Favorite Cinematic Snack with Popcorn Fest from Jan. 18 through Jan. 24

PLANO, Texas – Jan. 12, 2021 – Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, will celebrate National Popcorn Day with its first-ever, week-long Cinemark Popcorn Fest, honoring everyone’s favorite cinematic snack with savings popping up at its theatres. From Monday, Jan. 18, through Sunday, Jan. 24, guests can crunch away with delicious deals and the chance to win free popcorn for an entire year. For all information on Cinemark Popcorn Fest, visit Cinemark.com/popcorn.

“At Cinemark, one day is simply not enough to celebrate everyone’s favorite moviegoing snack, and we are thrilled to be dedicating an entire week to the warm, buttery treat,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark chief marketing officer. “It is hard to think of a more epic duo than freshly popped popcorn and the immersive, cinematic experience of seeing a movie on the big screen. Guests can devour discounts on popcorn throughout the entire week and will savor the chance to win free popcorn for the whole year, only at Cinemark.”

Cinemark Popcorn Fest

Throughout Cinemark Popcorn Fest, guests will receive $2 off any size popcorn at all open Cinemark locations currently serving concessions. To top off the celebration and commemorate the start of 2021, a lucky 21 Cinemark moviegoers will win free popcorn for a year. Those craving this golden opportunity can play a game at Cinemark.com/popcorn once a day from Monday, Jan. 18 through Wednesday, Jan. 20, for their chance to instantly win.

Guests extra passionate about popcorn can keep the snacking going at home with Cinemark Pack-a-Pop to-go popcorn, available at Cinemark theatres. The equivalent of three large popcorns for just $10, Pack-a-Pop is the perfect snack to have on-hand for when that buttery craving hits. Of course, Cinemark Movie Club Members can save an extra 20 percent on these deals.

Golden Snack for the Silver Screen

There is nothing better than enjoying warm, freshly popped popcorn while getting immersed in the action of a film on the big screen. Moviegoers can snack away during National Popcorn Fest while taking in new blockbusters like Wonder Woman 1984, News of the World and Monster Hunter or Comeback Classics including Anchorman, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Selma, Kung Fu Panda, Legally Blonde and more. Moviegoers looking to stay within their trusted group can book a Private Watch Party to watch the film of their choice with the group of their choice for just $99 for Comeback Classics and $149 for new movies. For the full list of available films and to purchase tickets, visit Cinemark.com.

The Cinemark Standard

The exhibitor has consistently received 96 percent guest satisfaction with Cinemark protecting their health and safety. Moreover, a resounding number of those moviegoers polled stated they would return and would also recommend visiting Cinemark to a friend.

The health and safety of employees, guests and communities is a top priority. All Cinemark theatres have The Cinemark Standard, greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience. Employees undergo extensive training on all new protocols and wear face masks while working, in addition to completing a wellness check-in prior to every shift. Each theatre also has a designated Chief Clean and Safety Monitor on duty to ensure the highest standards of safety, physical distancing, cleanliness and sanitization.

Each auditorium is extensively disinfected between showtimes using pressurized sprayers with products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.

between showtimes using pressurized sprayers with products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19. Theatres have staggered showtimes and limited capacities to maximize physical distancing.

to maximize physical distancing. Seat-Buffering Technology automatically blocks seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase.

automatically blocks seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase. Face masks are mandatory for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums. Face masks are required for all employees.

for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums. Face masks are required for all employees. Cinemark is raising the fresh air rate by adding refresh and replace cycles and utilizing supply fans to increase total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into our theatres.

by adding refresh and replace cycles and utilizing supply fans to increase total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into our theatres. Cinemark vacuums are equipped with HEPA filters identified to be effective in trapping at least 99.97 percent of microscopic particles, including COVID-19.

identified to be effective in trapping at least 99.97 percent of microscopic particles, including COVID-19. All public and high-touch spaces are thoroughly sanitized frequently .

. Ample supplies of seat wipes and hand sanitizer are available for customer use.

are available for customer use. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience. With that, cash payments options will be limited.

Click here for Cinemark’s digital asset kit, including National Popcorn Fest images and photos and b-roll of the exhibitor’s updated clean and safety protocols.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 533 theatres with 5,974 screens in 41 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD – the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://investors.cinemark.com/

Courtesy: Cinemark