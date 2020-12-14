Christmas concert by San Angelo Community Band at Fort Concho

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Sounds of the season filled the stables at old Fort Concho during a San Angelo Community Band performance. It was a brisk day but inside the hall the masked and socially distanced audience of roughly 30 people was warmed by holiday classics. Organizers and performers alike felt it was important in light of changes brought on during 2020.

“We have a board for the community band and we got together and just felt it was really important to be able to come together and make some music for us and the community,” said Community Band President Kristin Ellis-Dearborn. “It’s been a little different, kind of spread out, and being in a different space; but we’ve adapted really well and you know I was super proud of us and excited about these performances.”

The concert was just one of several holiday events at Fort Concho, the last of which will be Saturday, December 19. “We’re winding down now for the year this is the second of the trilogy of the special programs are doing in December,” explained Robert Bluthardt, Site Manager for Fort Concho. “Next Saturday, December 19, we’re going to have ‘Deck the Stalls’ which will be a Christmas event with animals. We already have three mules on the force and we expect to bring some more animals into our historic stables.”

For information on the Deck the Stalls meet and greet at the Living History Stables, click here.