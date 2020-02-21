Children learn “Music in Literature” at local bookstore

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo children had the chance to learn music through literature Thursday morning at a local bookstore.

Old Town Books hosted San Angelo Symphony guitarist, Ellen Myer, who read to children while playing the ukelele.

“Music in Literature” is a program by the San Angelo Symphony that explores subjects such as cultural music and the life of a composer or musician. Musicians typically visit elementary schools, but today’s program extended the opportunity to young and homeschooled children.

“This venue allows for any children that aren’t in school. We have had homeschooled children here at our book story times. I hope they’ll always join us, but whatever the circumstances are, it makes available for children who may not be in school,” said Mary Ellen Hartje, owner of Old Town Books.

Old Town Books will begin to host a “Music in Literature” program every third Thursday of the month, and a story time every first Thursday of the month.