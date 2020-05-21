Child hit by driver under the influence has been airlifted to Austin-area hospital

UPDATE from SAPD on 5/21/2020 at 1:57 P.M.: “The most recent information I have on yesterday’s crash victim is that he was airlifted to an Austin-area hospital earlier today.”

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Just after 5:00 p.m., San Angelo Police were dispatched to West Avenue N and College Hills Boulevard for the report of a child pedal-cyclist struck by a vehicle.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed the driver, 25-year-old Jesus Martinez, was traveling northbound in the 1800 block of College Hills Blvd. in a 2009 Chevrolet Suburban when he collided with a 7-year-old boy who was riding a bicycle across College Hills from west to east.

During the investigation officers had reasonable suspicion that Martinez was driving under the influence of an illicit substance. Thus far, Martinez has been charged with Intoxication Assault. A passenger in the Suburban, 25-year-old Devonte Carson, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment if incapacitating injuries.

The Department is seeking any information from potential witnesses in the area as well as any residential or commercial surveillance footage from the 1600 to 1800 block of College Hills Blvd. from 5:00 p.m. to 5:06 p.m. If you have any information or video, please call dispatch at (325) 657-4315.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released when it becomes available.