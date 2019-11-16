Charles Hodges passes away

SAN ANGELO, TX – Charles Hodges, who directed the San Angelo YMCA for over twenty years and for whom the YMCA Pro-Am Golf Tournament is named, has passed away. Acquaintances of Hodges say he had been admitted to the hospital shortly before his passing.

Hodges was a long time champion and supporter of the YMCA, dedicating over 50 years in total including his time in San Angelo as director. Hodges wife Barbara Jo Hodges, a highly awarded golfer and figure of Bentwood Country Club, passed away on November 3, 2019.

They are survived by several adult children and live on in the memories of many San Angelo residents. We will bring you more information once it becomes available.