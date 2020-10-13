Chamber of Commerce luncheon focuses on State of the City

“It’s taken us 22 years to get here and I’m proud to say, we’re going to be moving forward with the interstate opportunity,” San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter announced to attendees at the Chamber of Commerce luncheon focusing on the State of the City.

After the applause died down, Gunter stated that both the House and Senate agreed on the interstate including San Angelo.

According to the mayor, the process of building the I-27 will be lengthy but it will bring jobs, food and fiber security, and other benefits to the Concho Valley.

Other issues addressed at the luncheon included housing, or lack thereof, in the City of San Angelo.

According to Mayor Gunter, there are plans to add over 400 new apartment units within the coming months. Some are already under construction and have even started waiting lists of people wanting to lease them.

Another topic discussed was the airport master plan. While new hangers are in the works, the mayor stated that the search for a second airline is ongoing and no decision has been made on that just yet.

You can watch a full replay of this event on the City’s TV channel, SATV , which is Suddenlink cable channel 17.