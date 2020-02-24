Celebrate Dr. Suess’s Birthday with the Adult Literacy Council

Marilynn Golightly with the Adult Literacy Council talks with Kristen about Dr. Suess’s Birthday celebration held at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church on Sunday, March 1st from 2 P.M to 4 P.M..

If you go, Emmanuel Episcopal Church is located at 3. S. Randolph St. For more information, call 325-657-0013.

