Carlsbad man arrested for fraud crimes

Carlsbad, Texas– On Tuesday the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Glenn Harvell of Carlsbad for committing fraud crimes against many people throughout the United States.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office says that, “This arrest is the culmination of an ongoing investigation which began in September of 2019. At that time, information was received from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, Titusville Florida through a detailed complaint citing potential credit card abuse. Tom Green Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant Investigator Jerimie Fry was assigned the case and conducted the complex financial investigation.”

Harvell confessed to conveying an estimated $437,000 in U.S. currency abroad as proceeds from criminal conduct, over a period of 10 years. Additional means to distribute proceeds were discovered in the form of various merchant gift cards. Harvell transferred the majority of these funds but retained a commission for his services.

The investigation further revealed that David Harvell was in possession of bank account and personal identifying information for numerous fraud victims throughout the United States. Harvell actively used this information to defraud victims. This investigation revealed domestic and international criminal partners to include the countries of Ghana, Malaysia and Nigeria.

David Glenn Harvell has been arrested and charged with the following:

-Fraudulent Use Possession/Use of a Debit/Credit Card: 2nd Degree Felony – Bond $40,000.00

-Money Laundering > $300,000.00: 1st Degree Felony – Bond $50,000.00

Courtesy: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office