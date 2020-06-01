Camping reopened at lake parks

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Camping has officially reopened at Spring Creek Park and Middle Concho Park at Lake Nasworthy. As you prepare to get your camping gear together, please review the guidelines set forth by Governor Greg Abbott.

• Individuals shall avoid groups larger than 10 individuals

• Within these groups please try to minimize contact with others who are not from your household

• Please maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet of separation from others

• It is recommended, but not required, to wear a mask

• Please practice good hand hygiene • Congregating is prohibited

• Any vehicle (boat, jet ski, etc.) used to transport individuals between places along a river or body of water must be cleaned in between uses

• Individuals aged 65 and older are at a higher risk of COVID-19. It is recommended that they should avoid contact with others and should stay home as much as possible.

For more information, visit gov.texas.gov/organization/opentexas and find the guidance for Parks/Beaches/Bodies of water.

The City of San Angelo is in the process of developing a reservation system for camping at Spring Creek Park and Middle Concho Park at Lake Nasworthy. We hope to have this in place by the weekend of July 4. Once in place, users at Lake Nasworthy will need to make reservations to camp at the lake.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo, Public Information Division

